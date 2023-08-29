Hawaii Fires Timeline

JACKSON — As organizations fundraise for Maui relief efforts following wildfire destruction, advocates are warning people to beware of scammers masquerading as charitable organizations.

“Scammers really do look at what’s happening in the news,” said Laura Baker, director of Cyber Wyoming. “They’re going to fundraise for Maui, but the funds will never go there.”

