Shawn Sayer and his dog, Tine, hunt antler sheds in the Bighorn Mountains and turn them into lampstands, kitchen utensils and quirky souvenirs.

Federal and state agencies have sorted out discombobulation that led to an awfully confusing 2020 onset to the popular antler gathering season in western Wyoming. This year, when May 1 arrives, there’s one time to keep in mind: 6 a.m. That's when shed hunters can begin to collect shed antlers.

Courtesy photo