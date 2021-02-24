DOUGLAS (WNE) — Wyoming’s snowpack is slightly increasing, thanks to several days of snow across the state during the last couple of weeks.
This is good news for ranchers and farmers – and everyone else who uses water in the Cowboy State. Plus, wetter conditions mean less grassfires this summer as temperatures increase.
Wyoming Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Hydrologist Jim Fahey said the snowpack/SWE has increased slightly to 94% of median, with a basin high of 108% (Yellowstone and Shoshone), and a basin low of 24% (South Platte), which is still slightly below average for this time of year.
“The biggest gains in snowpack/SWE (snow-water equivalent) in the past week were across basins in western and southern Wyoming. New snow amounts for the next week are forecasted to be over the far western mountain areas,” he reported Monday.
Fahey said in 2020, the state median average was at 118% – 101% of median in 2019.
And, March and April are right around the corner, the months when the state historically sees the most precipitation in the state.
A map and chart displaying basin SWE percentages of median for the state and more information may be found online at www.wrds.uwyo. edu/wrds/nrcs/nrcs.html.