PINEDALE – Though a state official suggested Wyoming is unlikely to cut water use for now, future curtailment related to the ongoing Colorado River crisis is a possibility.

The official, Chris Brown, said this past week the state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use. Brown, who is the senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer’s water division, said only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus