CHEYENNE — Snowplow drivers are running out of room for snow as another winter storm bears down on the state.
Throughout much of the day Monday and Tuesday, Interstate 80 was closed due to winter conditions. More snow is predicted throughout the week, with winds that could reach 60 mph. I-80 has closed more often this year than in 2022, according to a WYDOT tally of road closure hours per month posted on the agency’s 511 website.
“We thought (a percentage of closures) would be the best way to track that data, because sometimes a road will close, reopen and close in the same day,” Jordan Achs, public relations specialist with WYDOT, explained. “We also include time open to commercial vehicles, because we know there are wind-only closures, so sometimes passenger cars can get through, but commercial vehicles can’t.”
This January, I-80 was closed to commercial vehicles 14.48% of the time and open 85.52% of the month. I-80 was closed to passenger vehicles 11.34% of the time and open to passenger vehicles 88.66% of the month.
In January 2022, I-80 was closed to commercial vehicles 7.99% of the time and open 92.01% of the month. I-80 was closed to passenger vehicles 3.75% of the time and open to passenger vehicles 96.25% of the month.
Achs said plow operators are struggling with excess snow cleared from the highways this year, as the normal snow storage is “completely full.”
“They push it back into those ditches near the road. They help with snow storage, and they’re having to clear those out more than usual,” Achs said. “The drifting has been particularly bad this year. The winds, plus the snow, have made for really deep and long drifts that are physically impassable.”
WYDOT crews have had to use rotary plows, normally used for clearing roads that are closed all winter, like Highway 130 over the Snowy Range, to keep roads open this winter, especially near Muddy Gap and on the Shirley Rim.
“They’ve been working hard trying to keep up, but it has been a harsh winter,” Achs said. “The snow is the texture that is very conducive to blowing around, so visibility and drifting have been really challenging this year.”
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.