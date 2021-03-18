CHEYENNE (WNE) — Gov. Mark Gordon and the Laramie County Board of Commissioners issued emergency declarations Wednesday for the historic snowstorm that blanketed southeast Wyoming over the weekend.
The actions were a way to secure more resources for the aftermath and financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Whether Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties will receive FEMA assistance, however, will depend on the amount of damages across the state. At least $1 million in damages must be identified in Wyoming for President Joe Biden to consider an emergency declaration. If that declaration is issued, Laramie County’s municipalities will be able to apply for reimbursement.
Additionally, the emergency declaration from the governor allows the director of the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to mobilize state and federal personnel, resources and organizations to address the impacts of the storm.
“The scale and intensity of this storm have caused severe impacts to our transportation infrastructure and agriculture producers,” Gordon said in a news release. “As the scope of the situation unfolds, and with the possibility of flooding as temperatures warm, it’s imperative we make all our resources available to respond to the needs in our communities.”
The governor’s move also allows the adjutant general to deploy the Wyoming National Guard, if needed, in conjunction with Homeland Security. According to a news release from the governor, no Guard members had been activated as of Wednesday.