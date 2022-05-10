Two years into the pandemic, Laramie representatives are considering changes in the city’s approach to COVID-19 monitoring to account for public reaction to the virus and the virus itself.
Since 2020, the community has been monitoring the virus with a series of approaches, including testing, mask wearing and curtailing in-person gatherings.
As COVID-19 vaccines and at-home testing has become widely accessible and early precautions are retired, creating a more robust and understandable wastewater testing system could be the next step in monitoring infection rates in the city.
To explore this, a community group of Laramie City Council and residents now shifting focus from COVID-19 vaccination incentives to wastewater testing.
With case numbers increasing nationwide, the group hopes wastewater testing can act as a sort of “canary in the coal mine” to indicate when local residents should start to worry.
“We aren’t trying to sound the alarm, but we are trying to get data so we know when to sound the alarm,” said Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce.
After the state halted a wastewater testing program in December, the city decided to continue monitoring on its own dime and with the help of a University of Wyoming laboratory.
The testing is now being conducted with a graduate student who coordinates the work with the supervisor of the local wastewater treatment plant. The samples are collected twice a week at the plant. If a tester notices a high signal for the virus, officials can work to pinpoint more specific geographic areas by taking samples from manholes near apartment buildings or dorms.
Information from testing wastewater tends to be a more accurate indicator than COVID-19 human test numbers, which rely on people to choose to get tested, said Carol Wilusz, a scientist at Colorado State University.
“We have a way to monitor the whole population without the population actually participating in it,” Wilusz said. “There are communities that really don’t even believe that (COVID-19) really exists. Those people aren’t going to go get tested when they get sick.”
Wilusz is the principal investigator of a CSU lab that has been conducting wastewater COVID-19 testing since spring 2020. The method has been a useful tool for communities to gauge outbreaks of the virus in an early, accurate way, she said.
This is because people can shed generic material from the virus even if they aren’t displaying any symptoms. The testing method also provides an early indicator of infection rates before people start getting sick enough to go to the hospital.
Wastewater testing also can better represent the entire community, because it includes groups of people who may not get tested out of fear of repercussions such as missing work or revealing an undocumented immigration status, she said.
For Laramie, the method could mean striking a balance between producing accurate data on the virus spread while respecting people’s individual choices.
The local group plans to work with scientists, statisticians and students at UW to develop a streamlined way to interpret the wastewater test data and then communicate it to the public.
For Sharon Cumbie, the leader of the initiative, this could mean creating a color coding system similar to the well-known fire danger scale, then working with the community to display it in as many areas as possible.
“We aren’t trying to tell people what to do, but people could go in and read bullet points about mitigation,” Cumbie said.
Added challenges
There are a range of challenges that come with making wastewater testing a widespread practice, Wilusz said.
Though the method has been used in the past to test for polio and even drug use in communities, the practice wasn’t widely known or used before the pandemic.
“Wastewater isn’t a nice thing to handle,” Wilusz said.
Anyone working in the lab must be trained in biosafety practices, and to actually interpret the testing a strong understanding of molecular biology is necessary. The samplers used to collect the wastewater cost $3,000 each.
There are cheaper methods that don’t require as much scientific knowledge, but they are less sensitive, Wilusz said.
The CSU lab charges $200 per sample tested. Some labs charge more, with one in Arizona charging up to $1,140 per sample, depending on the type of analysis required.
Despite the challenges, wastewater testing could help communities with more than just COVID-19 in the future, Wilusz said. The technology could one day be used to detect other common illnesses, such as the flu.
More money for the local testing program could become available in August through grant dispersal at the state level. In the meantime, the city group hopes to continue solidifying the program and have more details outlined within the next three weeks.