RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council approved a resolution that authorizes a landfill fee waiver for residential customers during the meeting on Tuesday, April 4.
The resolution allows the residential customers to bring one load upon receipt of voucher from May to Sept. 30, 2023, of construction and demolition waste in order to promote the beautification across the community.
Those who pay a monthly landfill fee have received free landfill trip vouchers since 2022.
Additionally, residents of the town of Sinclair also receive vouchers. The number of vouchers equal to the amount that they are billed for services.
The city of Rawlins sent out tow postcards in 2022 that covered spring and fall.
According to landfill/recycling superintendent Patrick Martinez, free landfill week was hosted before 2022.
The method of hosting a free landfill week created long lines for the customers and was difficult for landfill staff.
“The goal is to have a cleaner town,” said Rawlins Mayor Terry Weickum. “I’m not sure that we’re accomplishing our goal because the day after this is all over, they start collecting stuff for the next time they can take it for free.
“Personally, I don’t think we should have any free dump days.”
Weickum added that something he noticed when the city started using the vouchers is that if it ran for a day or a week, the employees at the landfill “ran their tails off.”
“Without the vouchers, there were people who should not have been able to use our landfill, were using it. This way, if they have a water meter, then they get the ticket,” Weickum said. “The other thing is, by giving them a ticket that’s usable for an extended period, you don’t have the staff at the landfill being run ragged for a week.”
The landfill fee waiver is part of the 2023 Annual Clean-up Campain in Rawlins. Each year, the Rawlins City Council and city staff establish a period of time to encourage citizens to clean their properties in order to create a more beautiful and livable community.