Image one

The Rawlins City Council approved a resolution that authorizes a landfill fee waiver for residential customers during the meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

 Rawlins Times Photo

RAWLINS – The Rawlins City Council approved a resolution that authorizes a landfill fee waiver for residential customers during the meeting on Tuesday, April 4.

The resolution allows the residential customers to bring one load upon receipt of voucher from May to Sept. 30, 2023, of construction and demolition waste in order to promote the beautification across the community.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus