In March 2020, the city of Laramie resolved to become carbon-neutral by 2050.
In addition to a handful of initiatives to meet this goal, the city is looking to develop an emissions reduction plan that will guide its efforts.
With a first draft planned to be released to the public in spring 2023, the plan will open the door for thoughtful emissions reductions and collaboration with other local decision makers, city staff members said during a work session Tuesday.
University of Wyoming graduate student Corrinne Scieszka presented the steps in forming the plan, which includes data gathering on local greenhouse gas emissions and case studies of green initiatives in other communities. There will be an opportunity for public comment on the plan around June 2023, with the final version scheduled to be completed in August.
Emissions tracking efforts have shown that emissions increased in the city in 2020 compared to the previous year, and have been decreasing since 2020, Scieszka said.
Worldwide, greenhouse gases in the atmosphere hit a record high in 2021, with evidence showing carbon dioxide emissions have continued to increase in 2022, according to an article from NBC News.
While the city seeks to continue emissions reduction efforts, city staff and officials recognized the many successful changes that have already taken place on the local level, including the installation of solar arrays and increased use of solar or LED lights and electric or hybrid vehicles.
“There’s a conscious effort being made on the side of the city,” said city Natural Resources Administrator Darren Parkin. “Emissions reductions have gone into the planning of everything we do now at the departmental level.”
The city’s work also makes room for collaboration with Albany County and University of Wyoming.
The UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources has partnered with the city to employ multiple student interns to work in areas of sustainability and emissions reductions.
The groups have also collaborated with the local Environmental Advisory Committee to provide a set of recommendations for the city, county and university to follow. Each recommendation follows a set of criteria that includes meeting community needs, lowering emissions, creating cost savings and being collaborative between the different entities involved.
The recommendations include seeking large-scale solar energy options, having a hybrid or electric fleet of vehicles, creating a unified compost stream and building a sustainable transportation network.
The group also recommended offering energy efficiency audits and a loan program to community members, along with learning opportunities about sustainability.
Tools to reach these goals would include creating annual emissions inventories and joint funding for the initiatives.
“I’ve heard frequently that this is one of the single most positive partnerships between the city and the university, and I think that’s due to the students involved,” said Rachael Budowle, an assistant professor at the Haub School.
While the project is still in its beginning stages, the group has already begun seeking grant funding to pay for some of the initiatives, Budowle said.
The emission reduction plan and the work of the Environmental Advisory Committee could just be the beginning of sustainability work in local government.
The city is also working with its peers across the mountain west to share ideas about how to reduce emissions.
Parkin recently attended a summit with Mountain Towns 2030, a group of communities across the mountain west working together to undertake climate action plans.
“This is a direct way for peer to peer contact and information exchange where we can really share what’s working for us, what’s not working, what we need information on,” Parkin said.
There are a host of environmental issues the city could focus on moving forward, including reducing emissions from vehicles, wastewater treatment and solid waste facilities, which is the biggest emitter in the city, Scieszka said.
The city has also continued pursuing a solar project that could provide a significant amount of renewable energy and revenue for the community.
Regardless of which ideas become reality moving forward, the city representatives said that the emissions reduction plan would be a jumping off point for more collaboration in the future.
“It’s really going to require this kind of a plan to have any chance of achieving what it wants to achieve,” Mayor Paul Weaver said.