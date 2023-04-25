Elk herd

A large elk herd kicks up a cloud of dust as it evacuates a hillside on Little Mountain.

 Steven Brutger

Findings emerging from an intensive, years-long Wyoming research project are beginning to substantiate suspicions that elk may be thriving on western landscapes at the expense of widely struggling mule deer.

“More is not always better,” University of Wyoming ecology professor Kevin Monteith told WyoFile. “In this situation, with deer and elk, we may not be able to have our cake and eat it, too. We may not be able to have robust, large populations of elk and robust, large populations of deer.”

