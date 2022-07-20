LARAMIE – An effort to defund the University of Wyoming’s Gender and Women’s Studies program during the last state legislative session ultimately failed. But lawmakers have made it clear to UW trustees the debate over what’s being taught at Wyoming’s only public four-year university is far from dead.
Academic autonomy and diversity of ideas were the main focus of a last-Wednesday meeting between state lawmakers and the trustees, part of a three-day board retreat in Pinedale.
For the first portion of the meeting’s livestream, there was no sound or it was unintelligible. A transcript of the meeting also was unavailable because of technical difficulties, said a board spokesperson.
When audio returned to the livestream, lawmakers and trustees were already involved in their discussion about the proposal to defund the UW program. State Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, sponsored the budget amendment, citing concerns over course subjects that she said cover marginalization and translating feminist theory into service and activism.
The Legislature ultimately revised the amendment to not eliminate funding, but require the university to report the number of students who take nonrequired, noncredit or incentivized coursework relating to behavioral and sexual health. This includes reporting the effect of school policies on students’ choices to take courses on these subjects.
“There’s a line between responsibilities of the Legislature over what the faculty teach,” UW history professor Renee Laegreid said. “I think this came to a head with (the attempted defunding). It’s seen as an imposition on academic freedom.”
Steinmetz doubled down on her opinion despite similar comments from other UW representatives shared at the meeting.
“We have the responsibility not only to fund UW, but also to our taxpayers and to our constituents,” Steinmetz said. “Our constituency is concerned with how our university is run. It’s concerning that we see an imbalance in one area and see that one world view is being put above others and actually taught as a curriculum.”
She also brought up a recent controversy that stemmed from a UW commencement speech this spring in which U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., stated that the existence of two sexes, man and woman, is a scientific truth, which evoked boos and cheers from the crowd.
Steinmetz read a letter aloud that was sent by the UW Inclusion Council in response to the incident. The letter affirmed that scientists and the council believe there are more than two genders and that intersex people are valued members of the community.
“I’m wondering how we find that balance and partnership when we’re faced with this kind of attitude,” Steinmetz said of the letter, claiming the university was not being inclusive of Lummis’ viewpoint.
Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, said the pushback against Lummis’ comments showed a lack of civility he’d like to see restored between the university and Legislature.
He also said the Legislature should have the right to question the university.
“I’m a little bit concerned that there’s a disconnect between the university and the rural communities in Wyoming,” Dockstader said. “There’s a whole lot more to Wyoming than just the Laramie area.”
Trustee Macey Moore said that exposing students to diverse viewpoints makes up a crucial part of their development into working adults.
“We owe it to students to give them the opportunity to explore the latest issues whether they’re sensitive to us or not,” Moore said. “I think we really need to limit our own political opinions in our programming discussions.”
Many of the lawmakers present mentioned their short election terms and need to listen to their constituents as reasons to question the university.
“As long as the university can keep points of view and be welcoming and civil to (conservative points of view specifically), I think you will continue to have a majority that feels it’s our job to support the university,” said Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper. “I hate to think what might happen, but I think you’ll find the Legislature to be supportive of much more radical measures – just a caution.”
Abby Vander Graaff covers the the University of Wyoming for the Laramie Boomerang, a newspaper and website affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.