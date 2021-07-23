ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management is planning to gather and remove approximately 3,555 wild horses from the Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek, Great Divide Basin, White Mountain and Little Colorado herd management areas this fall. The gather is necessary to return the five HMAs to the appropriate management level, and any mares released back into the HMAs will be treated with fertility control, according to a press release. The BLM plans to start gathering horses in early October.
The BLM has also released an environmental assessment (DOI-BLM-WY-D040-2020-0005-EA), finding of no significant impact and decision record analyzing the gather and explaining the BLM’s decision. The environmental assessment was made available to the public on March 31, and more than 1,754 comments were received from individuals, organizations, and agencies during the public review period. Public comments have been addressed and incorporated into the EA and decision record.
The EA analyzes gathering approximately 4,397 wild horses from these five HMAs. Of these, 3,555 wild horses will be selectively removed as excess wild horses, and 842 will be released back into the HMAs after mares are treated with fertility control. The projected wild horse population remaining in these HMAs following the gather would be at low AML in each of the five HMAs, with about 1,550 wild horses total.
The environmental assessment, finding of no significant impact and decision record are available at https://go.usa.gov/xpaEN. The decision is subject to administrative review through the appeal process, which is outlined in the decision record.
The BLM said wild horses that are removed will be available for adoption to qualified applicants. To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program and adopting a Wyoming wild horse, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-486-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.