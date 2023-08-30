elk running across Wyoming highway

Hazardous wildlife/automobile interactions such as this one in western Wyoming helped intensify efforts to create dedicated wildlife crossings in the state.

RIVERTON – Highway crossings built specifically for Wyoming wildlife are featured in the Sept. 1 season premiere of "Wyoming Chronicle" on Wyoming PBS.

The show was recorded on location at the Trappers Point wildlife overpass west of Pinedale, one of two overpasses in western Wyoming built over the past decade to address what "Wyoming Chronicle" host Steve Peck describes as a "huge and gruesome problem" as the 21st century arrived.

