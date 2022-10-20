CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced an "innovative" pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter. It is an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for quickly-changing weather conditions.

Typically, VSL changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol personnel driving on that section of highway, based on specific criteria like weather conditions, according to the Wednesday news release.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus