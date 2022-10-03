A Wyoming Game and Fish Department Game and Fish aquatic invasive species inspector does "a routine inspection for AIS aquatic invasive species," in the words of a spokesperson for the agency. Courtesy photo
Wyoming Game and Fish Department watercraft inspection information. Screenshot from an agency website on Friday.
CHEYENNE – Amid the westward U.S. expansion of invasive mussels and concerns the invasive species could enter Wyoming, the state is adding precautions.
Starting this coming Wednesday, and lasting through November, "all watercraft will be inspected at the boat ramp before launching" at the Glendo and Keyhole state parks, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced on Friday. The ramps can be used from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Inspection hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
The move limits the locations where people can put their boat into the water. State authorities have been recommending other precautions, too; a few months ago, zebra mussels were found in a reservoir near Rapid City, South Dakota. The body of water is close to the state border and is popular with Wyomingites.
"At Keyhole, boaters will be limited to launching at Pine Haven – Coulter Bay ramp. Glendo boaters will launch only at Whiskey Gulch," said the Friday news release from WGFD. "Boaters should expect delays."
Thanking boaters and anglers in advance for their cooperation, WGFD Director Brian Nesvik recognized "any sudden changes can be frustrating." Acknowledging these "actions are significant," he said "they are due to a very real threat of zebra mussels and are necessary to protect these two well-known reservoirs as well as other waters of the state.”
Current precautions continue to be in place, a WGFD spokesperson noted to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. All watercraft brought into the state from March through November must undergo a inspection before launching, the department notes. "Any watercraft that has been in a water infested with zebra/quagga mussels within the last 30 days, is required" to be looked at year-round, it adds.
WGFD "is urging that people stay diligent – that means inspecting your own watercraft, following Drain, Clean, Dry protocols, and following the laws to stop at check stations when you enter Wyoming and any check stations," the agency's spokesperson, Sara DiRienzo, wrote in her email to the WTE. When a boat is affected, "it will be decontaminated to stop the spread," she added.
The latest precautions are a "collaborative effort between the two agencies," said Darin Westby, director of State Parks and Cultural Resources, in the statement from WGFD. "Our users will be inconvenienced as we implement the steps necessary to keep our waters clean of these invasive species and with their grace and understanding, we will be successful."
The mussels found this summer at Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota, 27 miles from the Wyoming border, "is the closest mussels have been found to Wyoming. Keyhole and Glendo are frequent destinations for boaters who visit Pactola, where it is reported that live, adult mussels are attached to the majority of boats coming off the water," wrote WGFD.
“Live mussels on watercraft can easily spread,” noted Alan Osterland, the agency's chief of fisheries. "Zebra mussels are one of the most destructive aquatic invasive species," the release stated. "They remove nutrients from the water, clog pipes and waterways, damage boats and outcompete native mussels. In almost all cases, zebra mussels are impossible to remove."
For more details on such aquatic invasive species, call 877-WGFD-AIS or see wgfd.wyo.gov/AIS.
The online version of this article has been updated with a higher-resolution photo from WGFD of an AIS inspector.