CHEYENNE – Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degres Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.

