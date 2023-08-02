CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, the Division of State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails and the WY Outdoor Recreation Office are seeking input on recreation needs and priorities through the 2023 Outdoor Recreation User Survey.
People that complete this 15-minute survey by Oct. 1 will be entered into a raffle for a free Yeti Roadie cooler.
The user survey aims to gather input on wants, needs and priorities regarding outdoor recreation in Wyoming. The results of the survey will inform the 2023 Wyoming Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. The 2023 SCORP aims to identify and address the outdoor recreation needs of Wyoming’s residents and visitors and will help secure substantial funding for local recreation projects.
This survey is meant to be taken by anyone who gets outside in Wyoming, including residents, frequent visitors and travelers. You could be a dog walker, a mountain biker, a hunter, a softball player, a fitness class participant, a rock climber, a paraglider or anything in between. It does not matter what type of recreation you do, or even if you don’t enjoy outdoor recreation: your perception and experience with outdoor recreation in Wyoming matters.
Any and all interested parties are encouraged to visit 2023wyscorp.com to take the survey and learn more about the 2023 Wyoming SCORP process.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.