YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – The nation's oldest national park, hit hard by flooding several days ago, has accelerated its reopening plans.
Over this past weekend, Yellowstone said its less-damaged south loop will again allow vehicular entry starting this Wednesday, albeit at reduced capacity based on the license plate numbers of entering automobiles. On Monday, the park disclosed the heavily damaged northern loop could open in coming weeks, rather than staying closed until potentially spring.
"We expect the north loop to reopen in two weeks or less, pending the completion of the recovery and cleanup efforts. Once there's a firm date for the north loop reopening, we'll let" people know, wrote a park spokesperson to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Monday.
"During a visit to Yellowstone National Park and Gardiner, Montana, on Sunday," National Park Service Director Chuck Sams with Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly "announced $50 million to kick-start recovery efforts from record-breaking floods," according to a news release. When the northern loop restarts, the announcement continued, "this will allow visitors to access Dunraven Pass, Tower, Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris opening visitor access to approximately 80% of Yellowstone."
The $50 million will help restore temporary access to Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana, the park noted. There are plans "for improving the Old Gardiner Road for temporary access between Yellowstone and Gardiner," it said. "NPS currently anticipates the Old Gardiner Road will be substantially improved over the upcoming months, ensuring that essential emergency services, food, supplies and other administrative needs will be available throughout the winter months. As work proceeds through the summer, the NPS will look for opportunities to restore limited visitor access at the park’s North Entrance."
Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.