CHEYENNE – Monday’s closure of Yellowstone National Park due to flooding and associated hazards is also stirring some business and other uncertainty, stakeholders said.
Park and other officials warned that fully restoring all roads and entirely reopening the park could take some time. They reported that no one was hurt by the flooding, and that the one reported death so far was apparently related to a heart attack.
All entrances to Yellowstone have been closed due to record levels of flooding, the park announced late Monday morning. The unusual move came during the summer tourism season; tourism is the No. 2 industry in Wyoming, and summer is a busy time for visitors both to the state overall and specifically to Yellowstone.
“It’s safe to say that it is going to be an extended period of time,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters late Tuesday afternoon, as he was asked several times how long it might take for a complete restart of all park operations. “As of this morning, all visitors are out of Yellowstone,” he reported. “We moved every visitor out of this park in 24 hours.”
“Give us a few more days” to have a better idea of timing and what will be involved in rebuilding, the chief of the park said. “The water is still raging,” and so there has not been a chance to determine what exactly has been damaged.
While portions of Yellowstone that were less affected by flooding could reopen in coming days, it could be much longer for other areas, officials said. As the headline of a park news update Tuesday said, “Northern portion of Yellowstone National Park likely to remain closed for a substantial length of time due to severely damaged, impacted infrastructure.”
Impact
Some sections of the park appear to be harder hit by flooding than elsewhere, Sholly said.
The problem is that, even as one section may reopen sooner, it would not be able to fit all of the visitors who would usually be within the entire territory, he said. He noted that Yellowstone can get a million visitors each month during the summer. It describes itself as the first national park, encompassing some 2.2 million acres.
“Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues,” Sholly said in an earlier statement. “Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later (Monday) today in coordination with our in-park business partners.”
“This is not going to be an easy rebuild,” Sholly told journalists. He suggested that some roads may need to be rerouted, noting a place where a river seems to have changed course, perhaps permanently, as a result of the deluge of water. Of another such area, Sholly suggested assessing “whether it makes sense to build here in the future.”
The last full closure of the park, occurring about two years ago, lasted about two months earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, Sholly told journalists. It has also been closed for government shutdowns, he added, but said he didn’t believe the park had ever been closed because of flooding.
While it is typical at this time of year for snowmelt to fill rivers and other bodies of water in and around the park, rain on Sunday caused higher than usual flooding, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist. Though more precipitation was possible into Tuesday, things should clear up later in the week, the NWS weather expert, Jason Straub, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by phone early Monday afternoon.
Yellowstone said it was not allowing any inbound visitor traffic “until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities.” This applies to people even if they already have lodging or camping reservations. The closure announcement cited heavy flooding, rockslides and “extremely hazardous conditions.” It said power is out in “multiple locations.”
Speaking from the NWS office in Riverton, Straub said that a water gauge being closely watched is on the Lamar River near Tower Falls, which is near the northeast corner of Yellowstone. Monday morning, the gauge measured 16.7 feet, breaking the past record by about 4 1/2 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet, according to Straub.
Lodges
Reached by phone on Tuesday, stakeholders generally agreed that the park closure was not yet much impacting tourism in the state.
However, they said the closure may be creating some uncertainty in the minds of people who are planning to soon vacation in and near Yellowstone.
At two lodges in the Cody area that are frequented by tourists to Yellowstone and the surrounding area, operations were proceeding as normal on Tuesday, their representatives said. They were still taking reservations for future dates.
At one location between the city of Cody and the east gate of Yellowstone, the Wapiti Lodge, current occupancy was running at around 100%. But looking ahead, there is “a lot of uncertainty with our future bookings,” said Dakota Kyle, one of the property’s owners.
“There is just as much stuff to do out here as to see in Yellowstone. That’s kind of what I have been telling people” when they inquire at the lodge, Kyle said. “There is still plenty to do here.”
“Where we are, we are perched above the river quite a ways. We are probably a solid four or five feet” away from reaching flood levels by the North Fork of the Shoshone River, the hotelier said. “If we get another couple days of the rain we had a few days ago, I could definitely see that becoming an issue. But I don’t see too much rain in the forecast.”
Other places were not as fortunate.
The community of Gardiner has been “isolated,” in the words of Superintendent Sholly via a news release. He went on to say that “we are working with the county and state of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas.”
“We will likely not reopen the road between Gardiner and Cooke City for the rest of the season, looking at the damage” so far, Sholly said in his briefing, referring to places in Montana.
Among the many photos of the damage caused by the flooding that were shown during the news conference, one was of an employee housing unit in the Gardiner area that had been home to about a half-dozen employees. In the photo, the residential unit was in the Yellowstone River. It then floated on the river for about five miles, Sholly recounted, noting that all occupants were safely evacuated beforehand.
Uncertainty
Part of the business and tourism uncertainty is because it is unclear how long Yellowstone will remain closed to visitors, stakeholders said.
The flooding and park closure do not appear to have had a big impact on tourism in the Cheyenne area – at least not yet, the head of the local tourism bureau said.
“In the short term, I think it will have a small impact,” predicted Visit Cheyenne’s Domenic Bravo. People currently visiting the state, or those who have already made plans to come here, will probably stick with those arrangements, he said.
“I’m an optimist, so I don’t foresee a major impact,” Bravo said. “I think we will have a record-breaking summer.”
So far in the summer tourist season, hotel occupancy has been high in the Cheyenne area, among other positive indicators, according to Bravo.
Last weekend at the local event informally known as Hell on Wheels, there was “record-breaking attendance” of several hundred people, the majority of whom came from places outside of Laramie County, he said. People came from 25 states, plus from France and the Netherlands, Bravo said, citing ticket sales.
To help financially support businesses in the gateway communities that surround Yellowstone, a county commissioner suggested to reporters that consumers consider purchasing gift certificates.