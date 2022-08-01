CODY – Montana business owners and residents in Gardiner, Cooke City and Red Lodge joined with Wyoming colleagues in Cody this past week to discuss how to ensure winter access to each other’s communities and to Yellowstone National Park, after record rains in June washed out bridges and roads. Floods have closed the park’s North and Northeast entrances.

Citing the catastrophic floods and the the possibility of being cut off from automobile access to food, medical care and essential supplies this winter, members of the newly formed Park Access Recommendation Committee said they plan to meet sometime in August with public officials in Montana and Wyoming. They seek to develop a plan to plow an 8-mile section of U.S. Highway 212 that’s traditionally left unplowed for use by recreational snowmobilers.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

