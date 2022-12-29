Gas Prices

Gas prices are seen at a Tulsa QuikTrip on Nov. 28.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

CHEYENNE – After a tumultuous year for gas prices, some relief may be on the way in 2023.

The yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49, according to GasBuddy's 2023 Fuel Outlook, released Tuesday. Continuing improvement in refinery capacity will help alleviate high gasoline and diesel prices, though high levels of uncertainty remain amidst Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and continuing economic concerns.

