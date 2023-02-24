CHEYENNE — The “Life is a Human Right Act” sailed through the Senate Agriculture Committee in a unanimous vote Thursday morning after stalling for two weeks in the upper chamber, bringing Wyoming closer to a new attempt to ban abortion in a post-Roe landscape.

Before moving it along, lawmakers on the committee stripped the bill of a House amendment that would have made it possible to enact the legislation only if the abortion ban currently on the books is overturned in court, and added two more to insert rape and incest exemptions while lowering the barrier for lawmakers to be appointed as intervenors in future court cases challenging the bill.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus