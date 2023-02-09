CHEYENNE — Wyoming has another trigger abortion ban up for consideration.

The “Life is a Human Right Act,” sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, aims to go further than Wyoming’s existing trigger ban, preventing abortion in cases of incest or rape and allowing district attorneys and the Wyoming attorney general to sue abortion providers. It also makes interpretations of the Wyoming Constitution and would allow the bill’s sponsor and cosponsors, by joint resolution, to intervene in potential court cases challenging the legislation.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus