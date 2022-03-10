CHEYENNE – A “trigger bill” or “abortion ban in waiting” passed its second reading Wednesday in the Senate, and was amended to add an exception.
House Bill 92, “Abortion prohibition-Supreme Court decision,” states that an abortion “shall not be performed except when necessary to preserve the woman from a serious risk of death or of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including any psychological or emotional conditions.” That would take effect five days after the date that the Wyoming attorney general certifies to the secretary of state that the U.S. Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade.
By a 16-14 vote, the Senate approved an amendment to HB 92 that would make an exception for rape and incest victims. Senators debated the amendment, and the bill itself, for at least 30 minutes Wednesday, the last day for either chamber to hear bills on second reading for this budget session of the Legislature.
“This states the exception for rape and incest, and some people feel it is very important to have this exception in the law,” Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, said as he brought the amendment to the floor.
Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, asked her colleagues to vote no on the amendment. She said it can take years for someone to be convicted of rape or incest, and by that point, a baby would have been born. Further, she said that sometimes the only way for a woman to prove incest is through a child.
“This isn’t just a matter of saying ‘I have had a sexual assault,’” Hutchings said. “Incest, and this may sound amazing to you, this may be the only way for a young lady to be able to prove that she has been molested. Taking away that evidence by taking away that life could mar that young lady for life.”
Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, disagreed. He said he has visited emergency rooms in Casper to talk to constituents, who are also health care providers, about often controversial issues.
“What was just represented to you is that you never really know what might have happened to a young lady,” Landen said. “That is simply not the truth. What our emergency room doctors and nurses see on a regular basis is exactly the opposite. They know exactly what happened.”
Vague amendment?
Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said the amendment was unnecessarily vague.
”The amendment is incredibly ambiguous. It doesn’t say that there has to be any evidence, that there have to be any charges filed,” Boner said.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, replied that the bill itself is ambiguous.
”The bill anticipates the possibility of a Supreme Court decision which is, as yet, unwritten,” Rothfuss said.
After the amendment passed, Boner said that medical science and the social safety nets has advanced such that the argument over abortion needs to be updated. He said it takes a greater leap of faith these days to be pro-choice than pro-life, and argued that places like crisis pregnancy centers can help women in search of care in difficult circumstances.
”I don’t think there is anyone in this room, in this chamber, in this building that has any interest in encouraging abortion,” Rothfuss replied. “That is not what we are discussing here. I would love for us to have serious conversations about building a system in Wyoming that makes that decision unnecessary. We could do that. We have the resources to do that.”
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said she was concerned with the process implemented by the bill.
“This is the confusion I have, and it has nothing to do with the merits of the abortion issue,” Ellis said. “The attorney general is not a judge. The attorney general advises the governor. Period. I don’t know why we, as a legislature, would hand over a decision like this and empower an attorney general, who advises the governor, with such decision making authority.”
Hutchings said the bill was not unique, and, if passed, Wyoming would be one of about 14 states that have done the same kind of thing.
Ellis said that a lot of people will be watching what happens with Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court, and only after a decision is made should the Legislature act.
“We see what happens, we meet, we respond with legislation where we pick effective dates, where we read and analyze,” Ellis said. “The notion that somehow we are going to start handing this off to our attorney general to decide, that is where I am really uncomfortable.”