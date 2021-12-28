ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center has hired Adam Stio as its new Ice Arena Supervisor, in August, after previous supervisor Larry Elder retired.
Stio was born in Rutherford, New Jersey and grew up a New Jersey Devils fan and being raised in such a hockey town is what got him into the sport.
“My mother use to take me to a park that had an ice rink,” Stio explains about his introduction to hockey. “I was about three years old and that is when I learned how to skate. When I was about five or six years old, my friends and I use to goof around in the street. We used to set up nets and just play street hockey.”
Stio recalls getting his first rink job at the early age of 14, which prepared him for his new position in Rock Springs.
“It was at a local roller hockey rink in New Jersey. I was behind the snack bar, the pro shop and even a disc jockey. A few years go by, and you are coaching with the youth team and helping putting schedules together. I also did this every summer. Just working at the local rinks because I needed money. I did all the dirty work from cleaning bathrooms, mopping floors and cleaning up spilled drinks. This business is unpredictable. People are getting moved around and promoted all the time. I worked at a rink in Las Vegas and then had to work a similar job in Indiana. I even worked in a casino. I learned at a young age that you never knew what was going to come your way. I also had to juggle a lot of this while attending high school.”
Stio attended Don Brasco Prepartory High School, a private catholic school, that sits in Ramsey, New Jersey, and starred for this hockey powerhouse school.
Don Brasco Prep actually made it to the state finals during Stio’s freshman year, but the school had just come off winning the state championship a year prior.
After high school, Stio continued to play the sport he loved.
“I played professional roller hockey at 18 but I was getting recruited by NCAA schools. The problem was since I received compensation to play roller hockey, I was declared ineligible. So, I tried my hand in professional ice hockey and I knew I wasn’t ready, but you can’t tell an 18-year-old kid that. It didn’t work out for the best, but I do have 19 games on my resume as a professional hockey player. It was fun though. I got the experience and gained connections that made it possible for me to coach and officiate at a high level. It was my way of just getting into the business.”
After retiring from professional hockey, Stio’s next position came in an “awkward situation.”
“I had gentleman approach me about buying a team in some league, Stio explained. “He said he wanted me to help him in the front office and also become an assistant coach. I knew a lot of players, but I didn’t know much about the business. I eventually learned a lot, but it got a little awkward when the owner just decided to get up and leave. He just didn’t want to do it anymore. The manager eventually asked me to be the head coach. I didn’t have the respect that I thought you should have for the position since I was in my early 20’s but they believed in me. I just started recruiting guys that I played with, and we put together a team and made a great playoff run.”
This time in Stio’s life he described as a “drug”; he loved what he was doing so much that he decided he needed more.
He had his opportunities to be in front offices of the NHL, and even a job for his favorite team, the New Jersey Devils, but he turned them down. He felt that those opportunities weren’t beneficial for his career, at the moment. He stepped away from pro hockey to find a small city where he could work at an ice rink.
Stio tells people all the time that there is no substitute for experience, explaining that having more experience than another individual puts you on the top of an employer’s list.
Though Stio walked away from professional hockey, he has been under the tutelage of some of the game’s all-time greats.
He recalls working with the player that even the NHL has acknowledged is the greatest in the sport’s history, “The Great One”, Wayne Gretzky.
“I don’t think there is anyone bigger than him,” Stio says about his time spent around Gretzky. “I worked with Wayne for eight years at his fantasy camp, every spring in Phoenix and Las Vegas. I helped with operations and even officiated some games.”
Stio has also had interactions with all-time greats Bobby Hull and his son, Bobby Hull, Jr which includes going out to dinner with the father of Wayne Gretzky, the late great Walter Gretzky and NHL legend Bobby Orr.
“I’ll never forget it,” Stio says of his time around these NHL greats. “We sat down to eat and after the diner Bobby (Orr) had an autograph signing, so we went to check it out. We just wanted to see how long the line was and it was massive. Bobby actually noticed me and shouted my name in front of everyone and all the attendees looked back at me. They were probably wondering who I was. I even had to do a double take myself because I think there had to be another Adam around here. He called me up to the front of the line and made good on his promise of signing some things for me. He even took some pictures and signed some stuff for my friend.”
Stio also had another memory of running into Bobby Hull, 10 years later, and him approaching him and remembering every interaction they have had.
The New Jersey native makes it a point to say that people from the hockey world will always remember you, no matter how big or small the interaction was.
Stio feels that all those memories and positions have come full circle and he is right where he needs to be at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center.
“I oversee the scheduling and maintenance of the building,” Stio said of his duties as the Ice Arena Supervisor. “I like to do the little things like sweeping the floors, since I am here most of the time. It is all fun to me. There is a lot of things that go into it including profits and losses.”
One of Stio’s main goals for the Ice hockey arena is to sell beer since it is extremely profitable, but he has more he’d like to accomplish.
“I want to do things different than before. Whether that is better or more efficient. I would like to have more events here. My goal is to try and do stuff during the dead period. We take the ice out in April and make it again August. Things like concerts or stage shows are a few things I’d be open to, maybe even a circus or professional wrestling. With a building like this the possibilities are limitless. This first summer coming up will be an experiment.”
For his farewell, Stio would like to ask the community for input or suggestions on what he can do to improve his portion of the rec center.
“I want everyone to know that I would like to hear from the community. Let me know what needs to be done. I am a suggestion box and I love both sides of criticism. If it’s all bad we can try to fix it but if its good, how do we know? Now, in the social media age, if something goes wrong everyone wants to blast it out and let 55,000 people know that something sucks. But if something is great, how do you really know because people will only share that great experience with a couple of people.”
Stio is even open to residents coming in to say hi and introducing themselves and giving him a play-by-play on any suggestions they have for the Rock Springs Recreation Center.