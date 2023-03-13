SARATOGA – Saratoga’s new mayor, Chuck Davis, completed his new administration at the March 7 town council meeting when he hired Corina Daley to be his new town treasurer and reappointed Marie Christen to continue as his town clerk.
Mayor Davis began shaping his administration at his first council meeting when he hired the longtime Carbon County law enforcement professional Mike Morris to be his new police chief.
This was one of his first official acts after being sworn in at the Jan. 3, 2023, council meeting. At that January meeting, when asked about the clerk and treasurer appointments, Davis said he did not know clerk Christen or treasurer Georgia Gale and would like to work with them for a while before deciding on their appointments.
Gale, who had served as Saratoga’s treasurer for `8 months, tendered her resignation, by letter, to Mayor Davis on Feb. 19 to be effective Feb. 26, which was the “end of the current pay period.”
Gale gave no reason for leaving the job. This resignation was accepted, without comment, at the Feb. 21 council meeting by Mayor-Pro-Tem Mike Cooley and the council. The council did not make a decision to advertise this position at the Feb. 21 meeting.
Gale was hired as Saratoga’s treasurer by then Mayor Creed James during his efforts to reorganize the town’s administration after he was appointed and sworn in as Saratoga’s mayor in January 2020, following his election in 2019 to the council.
This hiring along with that of Marie Christen as the new town clerk was part of James’ effort to move the town government away from the long running issues of “where did the money go” that had consumed the town and its government for the previous two years, resulting in the resignation of both elected Mayor John Zeiger and longtime town clerk Suzie Cox in 2019.
Corina Daley, Saratoga’s new town clerk, in after meeting comments, discussed her background.
She was born and raised in Grace, Idaho, a small town on the southeast corner of that state. Daley moved with her family to Rawlins in 2007 and on to the Platte Valley/ Saratoga in 2013. She has worked for the Silver Spur Ranch and for Spur Outfitters for the last seven and a half years in various administrative positions including as a cattle clerk, and scheduling and booking clients and as an administrative assistant with responsibilities for accounts payable and accounts receivable.
Silver Spur uses a different accounting system, “so Caselle is new to me,” said Daley, “but I am diving in and learning the system with the help of my co-workers and training videos.”
As for her life after work, Daley discussed her husband of 23 years, Jamie, and their “two wonderful children, Tasia a sophomore at the University of Montana Western College, and Slayd, a senior at Saratoga Middle/High School.”
As to why the Platte Valley and Saratoga, Daley said, “We love Wyoming and the kind people here and consider Saratoga our home.”
The only remaining openings in the Saratoga’s administration is for that of public works director and town zoning officer. Both these openings are salaried rather than appointed positions and have been open since the fall of 2019. Applicants for these jobs are still being