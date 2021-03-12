Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, right, and Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee meeting Thursday, March 11, 2021, inside the state Capitol. The committee was considering a bill sponsored by Rep. Sweeney, House Bill 218, that would have created a category for hate crimes. Wyoming is one of only three states to not have hate crime legislation. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle