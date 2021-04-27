POWELL (WNE) — After the Wyoming Legislature rejected a proposal to name a stretch of highway after the late Sen. Hank Coe, a pair of local leaders are suggesting the Yellowstone Regional Airport terminal be named in his honor.
Park County Commission Chairman Lee Livingston and Cody Mayor Matt Hall proposed the idea at an April 14 airport meeting, and board members are set to consider it next month.
“Hank ... was about air service to Cody, he was about air service to this county,” Livingston said of Coe. “And we just thought that [naming the terminal in his honor] might be a gesture for all the good stuff he did for this community.”
Though he was best known as a lawmaker — representing Park County in the Senate for 32 years — Coe also served as a county commissioner, a volunteer firefighter and as an advocate for commercial air service to Wyoming, among other roles. In January, just days before he succumbed to pancreatic cancer, a long line of the state’s top political figures paid tribute to Coe and his record of public service.
The Legislature appeared to be on the verge of naming a portion of Wyo. Highway 120 in recognition of the Cody Republican. A proposal to create the Hank Coe Leadership Highway around Cody passed the House overwhelmingly — 54-6 — and drew initial support in the Senate.
But after some delays, in the Senate, the bill came to an abrupt halt on its third and final reading April 2. HB 135 ultimately failed on a 12-17 vote.