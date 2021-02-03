LARAMIE (WNE) — On Jan. 13, Wyoming’s sole U.S. Representative, Liz Cheney, voted to impeach then-President Donald J. Trump. Cheney is a high ranking member of the Republican Party, and her vote sent shockwaves through the nation and the state of Wyoming. Many Wyoming voters are still reckoning with the implications of this decision.
During a special meeting called Jan. 31, the Albany County Republic Party (ACRP) voted to censure Cheney because of her actions during Trump’s second impeachment trial.
In the resolution published to their website and Facebook page, members of the ACRP argued that United States representatives are elected to represent the will, values, and preferences of the people of their congressional district. According to the resolution, an overwhelming majority of the state electorate voted for Trump in the 2020 election, and therefore Cheney failed to represent her constituents.
The resolution also notes that articles of impeachment were filed against Trump, and they were voted on with no formal hearing, no evidence, and no witnesses sworn to give testimony. It adds that there is no evidence to suggest that Trump called for a violent response to political opposition, and suggested that the riot at the Capitol was instigated by Antifa radicals.
The ACRP resolution calls on Cheney to appear before their organization to explain her actions.