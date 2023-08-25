Grand Teton National Park USA Wyoming autumn

JACKSON — With thousands in the state losing health care coverage to the Medicaid renewal process, the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network is asking the state to temporarily halt the process.

“In light of the massive loss of coverage for potentially eligible individuals, we urge Wyoming Department of Health to pause the process temporarily and ensure more Wyomingites don’t lose critical coverage they need,” said Kristin Page-Nei, the Wyoming government relations director at the Cancer Action Network, a policy arm of the national nonprofit.

