GREEN RIVER -- There was a large turnout for the 5th annual Veterans Freedom Race on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The 5K, 10K, and one mile Veteran Walk was hosted by the American Legion Family in Green River.

This run/walk is held in order to honor those who have served in the military in the United States. Several people in the community came out to show their support.

The proceeds made from Saturday’s event will go toward helping to provide food during the holiday season for local veterans.

Before the races began, the Green River Fire Department displayed the American flag at the finish line hanging from a fire truck.

Medals were given out to the first, second and third place winners of each race.

For the 5K run, Lucas Knight came in first place, David Janus came in second place and Joaquin Barrera came in third place for the male division.

In the female division, Rosaura Barrera came in first place, Chelsie Kirts came in second place and Chandra Rasmussen came in third place.

The best overall time for the 5K run came from Lucas Knight, who competed in the Boy’s 5-17 age group, and finished the race in 23 minutes and 20 seconds.

For the 10K run, Bryan Giles came in first place, Patrick Balizan came in second place and Eric Urlacher came in third place for the male division.

In the female division, Amanda Margrave came in first place, Cheryl Brady came in second place and Savannah Balizan came in third place.

The best overall time for the 10K run came from Bryan Giles, who competed in the Men’s 30-45 age group, and finished the race in 37 minutes and 51 seconds.

Once both the 5K and 10K races were complete, the mile long Veteran Walk took place, led by Color Guard form the Boy Scouts Troop 312, along with the Green River Girl Scouts.

The Green River High School band was also present at the event to provide the music.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus