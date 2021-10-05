ROCK SPRINGS -- A resolution to support the "Amtrak Rail Passenger Expansion" is on the agenda for approval during the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
Amtrak is a passenger railroad service that provides medium and long-distance inter-city rail service in the contiguous United States and to nine cities in Canada.
If approved, the resolution would support the expansion of Amtrak in Rock Springs and Southwest Wyoming; as well as the restoration of the Pioneer Route.
According to the resolution, "The city of Rock Springs, Sweetwater County and Wyoming generally is undeserved by long-distance intercity passenger rail options."
It also says that Amtrak has failed to bring passenger rail service to states in rural America like Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana and several other states.
Following a direction from Congress in 2008, Amtrak was asked to look at various routes across the Greater Northwest as part of the Railroad Safety Enhancement Act. The study looked at restoring the Pioneer Route from Omaha to Cheyenne, Rawlins, Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Pocatello, Boise and Portland.
To spur things along, President Biden has stated his interest in "sparking the second great railroad revolution."
The resolution also provides several benefits of the expansion such as connecting major urban areas with smaller communities, filling in the gaps where city bus services have disappeared and providing a mode of transportation that is three times more efficient in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traveling by car.
Additional information concerning what will be discussed at the meeting can be found at www.rswy.net.