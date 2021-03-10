CHEYENNE – A bill requiring a defendant facing animal cruelty charges to pay reasonable costs for the animal’s impoundment passed through the Wyoming Senate on a third reading Monday.
Senate File 25 would provide a source of revenue for the facility caring for the animal, if the defendant wishes to retain ownership while a criminal case is underway. At the same time, it would ensure due process before an owner forfeits the affected animal.
The bill passed 24-6, with Sens. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester; Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne; Larry Hicks, R-Baggs; Tom James, R-Rock Springs; Troy McKeown, R-Gillette; and Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, voting no.
On Tuesday, SF 25 was received for introduction in the House.
An amendment adopted by the Senate Judiciary Committee addressed concerns voiced by some senators about forfeiture of livestock, adding: “No animal shall be forfeited without a hearing ... regardless of whether a bond is posted, if the animal is connected to the livelihood or ability to make a living of the owner.”
Another change shortened time between the filing of a criminal complaint and a probable cause hearing from 14 to seven days. During this probable cause hearing, a prosecutor would have the burden of establishing that the animal had been treated cruelly by the defendant. If probable cause is established, the court could order immediate forfeiture of the animal.
A bond amount would be determined by the circuit court in the county in which the animal was impounded, providing reasonable funds to care for the animal for at least 90 days. Costs would include, but aren’t limited to, transportation, board, nutritional care, veterinary care and diagnostic testing. After the bond expired, the owner would have to post a new bond to retain ownership of the animal.
If bond is not paid, meaning the owner is unable or unwilling to cover the reasonable costs of care ordered by the court, the authority that impounded the animal – likely law enforcement, animal control or a livestock board official – could adopt out or sell the animal, try to rehabilitate it or euthanize it, though the owner would still be responsible for the cost of any of these outcomes. Any remaining bond would then be returned to the owner.
Even if a bond is posted, an impound-ed animal could still be adopted, sold, rehabilitated or euthanized before the bond expires if a court has ordered the forfeiture of the animal, or if the owner has voluntarily forfeited the animal.
If, during the hearing, the court finds there is no probable cause for cruel treatment, the animal would be returned to its owner, and they would not be responsible for any costs unless they later pleaded guilty or were found guilty.