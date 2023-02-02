Jared Olsen listens to discussion

Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, listens during discussion in the House chamber on Jan. 12 at the state Capitol in Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE — A bill designed to reduce opportunities for ballot harvesting was stripped of nearly all its original language before passing on Wednesday out of the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.

Ballot harvesting is defined in a multitude of ways, but the simplest form is when a person collects two or more absentee ballots to submit at a mailbox or drop box at one time. This can be in the form of someone taking their own ballot and their partner’s ballot to the post office for them, or in a larger form that has gained negative attention in the most recent elections.

