CHEYENNE – A former Cheyenne city councilwoman fulfilled her commitment to hang banners in honor of local veterans with a ceremony Monday at Blue Federal Credit Union headquarters.
Annette Padilla-Williams spearheaded the project in memory of her brother, Spc. Joseph A. Padilla, after seeing a similar project in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
“We are a military town,” Padilla-Williams said. “Everything seems to be done in private, or at a dinner … which is wonderful. However, they really need to see the faces of these young men and women and the families that endured the ultimate sacrifice.”
Padilla-Williams lost her brother during the Vietnam War and has several veterans in her family.
“Because my brother didn’t come home, we felt that, as a family, we needed to do more to acknowledge and recognize his efforts and his sacrifice,” Padilla-Williams said.
Padilla-Williams originally went to Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins seeking funding and other help with her project, including permission to hang the banners on utility poles throughout the city. But she was denied due to legal concerns about being required to open up access to groups that may not represent Wyoming values, such as white supremacist groups.
Though Collins said he would like to support a program like this, the city has been advised that, legally, it would need to either open up banner bracket access to all groups or deny the program.
“We’re not confident we would be able to limit it to one group,” Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Monday. “We are doing research into how to do so, but at this point, we are not comfortable (supporting the program).”
Many attendees of the event, including the Padilla family, Padilla-Williams and her husband, Rich, and families of the veterans, such as Susan Garcia Barela, said they were disappointed in the mayor’s reaction.
“I’m gonna remember that on voting day,” Garcia Barela said. “Our mayor should have done something; this is a military town.”
Padilla-Williams was encouraged by Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon to look for other ways to make the program a reality. This led her to Taylor Turner at Blue Federal Credit Union, where approximately 20 of the banners now hang.
Banners were organized through an application process, during which families paid for their own banners, roughly $80 each. Some families donated to help others cover the costs of a banner.
Padilla-Williams said she hopes to get financial support through fundraisers to continue the program, and to get more banners for families that have shown interest after hearing about this program.
Even with limited resources, no applicants were turned away from the initial phase of the project.
For the families in attendance, the banners represent not just military service, but the loss of a loved one.
Russell E. Hicks Sr. lost his son, Pfc. Corey Hicks, in Iraq in 2008, and drove down from Casper to see him honored on a banner.
“They say, ‘It’ll get better,’” Hicks said. “It’s been quite a few years now, and then it hasn’t gotten any easier at all. ... It feels like yesterday.”
Dan Griffin lost his loved one, Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin J. Griffin, in 2012.
“It means the world just to know that they’re not forgotten,” Griffin said. “Kind of tough each time to go through these, but at the same time, I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”
About half of the service members honored were from Gold Star families, a title that is given to family members of someone who died in the line of duty.
“We need people to understand the total grief that a family member goes through when their loved one has gotten killed overseas,” Hicks said.
Padilla-Williams said she hopes the program will grow. The banners will remain up at Blue Federal Credit Union headquarters until June 5, and will be hung again for Veterans Day.