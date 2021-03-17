WASHINGTON, D.C. – Both of Wyoming’s two U.S. Senators, John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis (Rs-WY), opposed the confirmation of Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM) as Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior Monday. Haaland is the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet role.
Neither Barrasso, ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, nor Lummis was able to vote against Haaland’s nomination due to flight cancellations caused by the severe snowstorm in Wyoming.
But Barrasso had this to say about Haaland, “Rep. Haaland’s extreme policy views, lack of substantive answers during the confirmation process, and full support for President Biden’s war on American energy disqualify her for the job of Interior Secretary…. I oppose her nomination and will continue to fight to protect America’s energy workers and energy dominance.”
“While Democrats in the majority had the votes to confirm her as Secretary of the Interior, I’ve been proud to be a leading voice in opposition to Rep. Haaland’s confirmation and the anti-energy, anti-jobs agenda for which she advocates,” Lummis said. “It is my hope that Rep. Haaland has heard, and taken to heart, the very real concerns of states like Wyoming that rely on energy production and use of public lands for our livelihoods. I will continue to fight at every turn against efforts from Rep. Haaland and the Biden Administration that seek to undermine Wyoming jobs and communities.”
From staff reports