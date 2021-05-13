GREYBULL (WNE) — Big Horn County Republican Central Committee members cast a unanimous vote on Monday night to designate Big Horn County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County and called upon the county commissioners to do the same when they meet again on Tuesday, May 18.
In a statement, Louis Gary Welch, chairman of the BHC Republican Party, and Scott A. Brown, who serves as the state committeeman, said the central committee passed two resolutions during their official monthly meeting, which was attended by 19 people.
The first calls upon the commissioners to adopt a resolution
that was handed out at the Second Amendment Sanctuary listening session held May 10 at the Weed and Pest building west of Greybull.
More than 120 county residents attended.
“The BHC Republicans call upon the commissioners to declare Big Horn County, Wyoming. a Second Amendment Sanctuary County by adopting the resolution AS IT WAS WRITTEN,” according to the statement. “The second resolution was almost identical to the first with exception of substituting the words, ‘Big Horn County Board of County Commissioners,’ with ‘Republican Central Committee of Big Horn County,’ thereby taking a stand for the Second Amendment regardless of what the commissioners choose to do.”