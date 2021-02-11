CODY (WNE) — Many area legislators are pushing bills meant to hamper the effectiveness of gun control measures President Joe Biden proposed during his campaign.
Senate File 81 is sponsored by Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R-Cheyenne) and co-sponsored by, among others, Sen. Tim French (R-Powell), and Reps. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Powell), John Winter (R-Thermopolis) and Dan Laursen (R-Powell).
“This is an attempt by our Legislature to get ahead of what we are pretty sure the Biden administration is going to do relative to gun confiscation,” Winter said. “We are focused on preserving our Second Amendment rights for the citizens of this great state.”
SF 81 states, in part, that “the Legislature is firmly resolved to support and defend the constitution of the United States against every aggression, whether foreign or domestic, and is duty-bound to oppose every infraction of those principles that constitute the basis of the United States because only a faithful observance of those principles can secure the union’s existence and the public happiness.”
“If the federal government assumes powers that the people did not grant it in the Constitution of the United States, its acts are unauthoritative, void and of no force.”
Rodriguez-Williams said she hopes the measure reaches the floor of the House because “it’s impressive and it has teeth.”
“If passed, this bill would nullify federal gun control laws by requiring that Wyoming peace officers only enforce gun laws passed by the Wyoming legislature,” she said.