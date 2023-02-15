Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne

CHEYENNE — In 2018, following the abduction and murder of 19-year-old Virginia Beach resident Ashanti Billie, the federal government passed the Ashanti Alert Act, establishing a voluntary nationwide communication network for the recovery of missing persons between ages 18 and 64.

On Monday, House Bill 18, “Missing person alert systems,” which would codify the Ashanti program into Wyoming’s state statutes, was among the first bills this year to clear the Legislature. It’s now headed to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk to be signed into law.

