CASPER – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will host a 2022 candidates’ forum for the office of secretary of state, in a livestreamed event on Monday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The free event is open to the public at Young AmeriTowne: WyoTowne at 910 Barbara Street in Casper. An invitation has been extended to all secretary of state candidates.

