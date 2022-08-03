Craig Blumenshine discusses his retirement from Wyoming PBS, in this image of a video dated Dec. 10, 2021, from YouTube. Blumenshine left in January, and the following month, he was being succeeded by Steve Peck.
CASPER – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will host a 2022 candidates’ forum for the office of secretary of state, in a livestreamed event on Monday, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The free event is open to the public at Young AmeriTowne: WyoTowne at 910 Barbara Street in Casper. An invitation has been extended to all secretary of state candidates.
The forum is presented by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and will be livestreamed on WyomingPBS. Facilitators for the forum are Craig Blumenshine, former WyomingPBS senior public affairs producer, and Steve Peck, who currently holds this post at WyomingPBS.
The format will include questions by the facilitators, Boys and Girls Club teens in attendance, and general audience members. The forum livestream will be at https://youtu.be/uQHuipjDrfY.
For more information, contact Patty Bratton with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming at (307) 262-4931 or pbratton@bgccw.org.
Young AmeriTowne: WyoTowne helps to show students about the many aspects of the economy and business.