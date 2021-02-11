LOVELL (WNE) — A trip to court on Monday and Tuesday has not resulted in closure of a conflict between the Town of Byron and Postern Capital.
The dispute is over a 2012 lease with Alex Jon Campos of Postern Capital. The lease did not give Campos ownership of the town-owned building immediately but rather guaranteed the building to Campos for a $10 fee if the Town of Byron opted to release the building.
According to the lease, the agreement would stand for 99 years.
Byron town attorney Joey Darrah determined in 2019 that there are two elements of the lease that either violate the Wyoming Constitution or Wyoming law.
According to Wyoming law, no decision by a council is allowed to bind the hands of a future council, nor are councils allowed to gift or give property to an individual without advertising the sale and putting the property up for bid.
In early 2019, Byron Mayor Pam Hopkinson Hopkinson presented the lease to a judge requesting that a declaratory judgment be made.
“The judgment was a mixed bag,” Hopkinson said. “The town was seeking a declaration about the validity of the lease, and the judge declared the lease valid after removing the paragraph regarding the two giving over the property for $10. The judge ruled that portion of the lease had expired. However, he did not invalidate the remaining portions of the lease.
“Mr. Campos owns a 99-year lease and the town owns the deed,” she continued. “Hopefully, we will be able to sit down and agree to some terms.”