RAWLINS — The Carbon County Historical Society hosted former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal to present the ideas from his new book “Wyoming: Paradox of Plenty” on Tuesday, March 28.
According to the Vice President of the historical Society, Dave Throgmorton, the book is a deep dive into the legislative sessions that created the severance tax system within Wyoming’s economy.
“He is the only person I know who can make how severance taxes came into being and became Wyoming’s economic backbone into an engaging story,” Throgmorton said. “He noted that the Code of the West that he signed into law was ‘aspirational,’ because as individual taxpayers and homeowners, we have never really borne the true cost of keeping up the infrastructure that our communities need to operate.”
Throgmorton added, “We’ve shifted that burden to mineral taxes and federal funds. That is not a great formula for ‘building livable communities’ that we need to keep Wyoming young people in Wyoming.”
Almost 40 people attended the meeting and asked “thoughtful and interesting” questions, according to Throgmorton said.
During the event, Freudenthal signed copies of his book. A few copies of it are available from the historical society through the Carbon County Museum for $20.
Looking forward, the next Carbon County Historical Society meeting will be held in June. The historical society will be featuring another Wyoming historian.
The historical society has been active in the community for several decades, according to Throgmorton. He said that participation has been “robust” at times and then less so at other times.
“We had a pretty good head of steam when Covid hit, and two years of no in-person meetings took its toll. But we’re back.”
In the past, the historical society has sponsored “treks” to the Carbon townsite, as well as to one of the last large sheepshearing barns in the county.
“We encourage local schools to participate in Wyoming History Day in April,” Throgmorton said. “This year’s theme is ‘Fronteirs in History: people, places, ideas.’ Students at the Little Snake River Valley School consistently win awards in the History Day school programs; they are clearly proud of their community and its roots.
“Our goal is to encourage people living in Carbon County to learn more about its rich history.”