CHEYENNE – It’s official: Wyoming’s sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives has committed to seeking another term.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., made an announcement via YouTube Thursday. Cheney has partially defined herself as promoting both the Constitution and the rule of law. She says that our state’s brand is the federal Constitution.
Also Thursday, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman said that she, too, is seeking that seat in Congress. And Hageman says it is her who will “ride for the brand,” a sign of loyalty to Wyomingites to which Cheney does not adhere.
Based on campaign contributions, the frontrunners in the race have been these two candidates. And both candidates spoke of their deep roots in Wyoming, going back generations.
Another commonality between two candidates is that they both filed their official paperwork on Thursday, according to a representative of the Wyoming Secretary of State's Office. Hageman filed in person at the office, while Cheney did so online, according to the government official.
As he has in some other GOP primary campaigns, Donald Trump has played a role in this one. The ex-president has endorsed Hageman, as she noted in her campaign announcement, and she is scheduled to appear with him in Casper on Saturday.
The candidate said she’s “running for Congress because Cheney has turned her back on Wyoming.” Hageman cited Cheney’s participation on a congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol: The incumbent “continues to wage her own personal war against President Trump and his supporters.” Cheney was among the several Republicans who had voted to impeach then-President Trump.
“The Republicans in Congress want nothing to do with her, and the Democrats see her as a temporary but useful tool,” Hageman said.
“There are some things you can count on: When I know something is wrong, I will say so,” Cheney says in her new campaign video. “I won’t surrender to pressure or intimidation. I know where to draw the line, and I know that some things aren’t for sale.”
She asks viewers to “reject the lies” and to “rise above the toxic politics,” without being more specific. “American freedom, the rule of law, our founding principles, the foundations of our republic matter.”
In her announcement, Hageman said would “be an America First, conservative member of Congress.”
Hageman promised to “fight against federal government overreach and protect property rights, water rights, and Second Amendment rights,” among other issues. She “will fight to keep taxes low, support Wyoming’s energy and natural resource industries, and oppose needless and endless foreign wars.”
Other Republicans who had filed as of Thursday include state Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne, retired Army officer Denton Knapp of Gillette and Robyn Belinskey of Sheridan.
The candidate filing deadline is Friday and the GOP primary is Aug. 16.