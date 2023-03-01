CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne City Council failed to give a zoning designation to 10.7 acres in northeastern Cheyenne after the property was annexed Monday night.
A motion to zone the location City NR-3, a designation that would have allowed for high-density housing, failed. A motion to zone the location MR, or “low-density residential,” was postponed for two weeks.
Until Monday evening, the land at Ridge Road and Holland Court was considered a “county pocket” within city limits. Since January, the City Council has heard from Gateway Construction about the developer’s plans for an apartment complex with exercise facilities, a swimming pool and up to 195 units on site. The council has also heard hours of testimony from area residents who opposed the planned development.
“I still am not in favor of the NR-3. I think it is not in the best interest of our community,” Rebecca Murchie, who identified herself as a resident of the area, said on Monday. “Looking at another potential zone for that area would be appropriate. The surrounding neighborhood is all MR. I don’t know why we can’t consider that as an option instead of the NR-3. It would still bring housing to Cheyenne, and it would enable the developer to make a profit.”
The Cheyenne City Council approved the annexation, but left the parcel of land without a designated usage, which city staff said can stall development and make code enforcement difficult. Before the vote on the NR-3 zoning designation, Councilor Michelle Aldrich made a failed motion to zone the property MR. Following the failed NR-3 designation, she brought the motion to zone the site MR back, at which time it was ultimately postponed.
“I just wish there was a way to work it out so that everybody could be happy, and I know that that rarely happens,” Aldrich said. “I’m hopeful that with an MR zone change, we would be able to really see some good development there.”
An MR designation allows a variety of uses, including single-family homes, townhomes and duplexes, Seth Lloyd, senior planner for the city said. Under a conditional use, MR could allow for apartments, he continued.
“Obviously, we don’t have the time or the capabilities to make a staff report on the fly … to analyze the MR zone,” said Lloyd. “But very briefly, the MR zone is the existing district to the west, nearby to the south and to the southeast. The MR zone is also an appropriate zone in the future land use of urban residential.”
Councilor Mark Rinne said that he opposed the first amendment to change the zone to MR, especially before the council voted on the NR-3 designation.
“Our process and procedures have always been that the developer will request a zone, and if we think it works, it gets approved. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t get approved,” he said. “I can’t ever remember us telling a developer what the zone ought to be.”
Councilor Tom Segrave said that the site, which is currently developed with one home, is unsafe. The property is dilapidated, and during public comment at recent meetings, many supported the annexation because it could bring infrastructure to the area.
“We’ve talked about health and safety. That was one of the first issues,” Segrave said. “Looking at that piece of property now, I don’t consider that safe. Look at that building out there – my goodness.
“I think this project would make it much safer,” he continued. “Holland Court … once it is finished with water and sewer, curb and gutter and sidewalk, will be much safer for the community.”
But residents in the area came forward again to express worries over increased traffic, drainage issues and changes to the character of the neighborhood if a large-scale apartment complex were built.
“You’re being asked to vote on an item that is greatly impacting the residents of this neighborhood,” Thomas Road resident Jill Randall said. “And you are being asked to make a decision, truly, without all the information. The drainage study is not complete. We don’t know what this traffic is going to look like and how it is going to impact us. The designs to be built are not finalized.”
Gateway Construction had requested the zone change to City NR-3. Had the city staff not received that request, staff would likely have recommended a zoning change of MR, Lloyd said at a previous meeting.
After the NR-3 zoning designation failed, developer Jason Stephan with Gateway Construction asked that the council give him two weeks to review the MR zoning designation. Stephan had said that rent for the planned two-bedroom apartments would have been around $1,700 a month. However, if limited by a lesser zoning designation, the city would effectively “cut my legs out from underneath me,” he said, further stating that it would be impossible to build single family homes on site.
According to the city’s Plan Cheyenne documents, the area is “urban residential,” and a primary usage in that classification is apartments.
“If we, as developers and builders, can’t rely on the documents that the city puts out there, and that we are supposed to follow, that we are supposed to use as a guide, if we can’t rely on those, what are we supposed to do?” Stephan said.
Mathew Kasper, a project manager for Gateway Construction, continued that if twin homes are built on site, the average cost associated would be $400,000. That would make such housing inaccessible to young professionals in the community, who would be able to afford rent at an apartment complex, he said.
The MR zoning discussion will come before the council on March 13.
In other action Monday night:
- The council approved on second reading proposed changes to its Unified Development Code, amending the enforcement regulations of the UDC.
- On its consent agenda, the council approved the transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s to Wyoming Horse Racing, LLC.
- The council announced that it will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. March 13 in City Council chambers to determine whether compliance with annexation conditions required by statute exist for about 3.47 acres of land located at 908 Southwest Drive.