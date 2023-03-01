CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne City Council failed to give a zoning designation to 10.7 acres in northeastern Cheyenne after the property was annexed Monday night.

A motion to zone the location City NR-3, a designation that would have allowed for high-density housing, failed. A motion to zone the location MR, or “low-density residential,” was postponed for two weeks.

