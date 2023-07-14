A plot of land annexed by the city along Ridge Road near Harvey Street in Cheyenne is photographed on Feb. 28. The Cheyenne City Council voted to annex the county pocket and will designate it low-density residential (MR).
CHEYENNE — Months of discussion about development of a parcel adjacent to Thomas and Ridge roads came to an end at a City Council meeting Monday night.
The council approved two ordinances related to the land on third reading. The first officially annexed the land into the city; the second zoned the land as low-density residential (MR). Contentions over zoning the parcel caused widespread debate that kept the fate of the land uncertain since development on the property was first considered in January.
While both ordinances passed without any public comment, familiar faces involved with discussion about the parcel and potential development spoke to the council about another proposed ordinance later in the evening.
The other ordinance brought the city’s protest petition laws into compliance with state statutes by creating a standard format for petitions. One amendment to the ordinance — which was ultimately voted down — would have raised the requirement for zoning map protest petitions from 20% of adjacent landowners to 50%. This brought many constituents active in the debate around the Thomas Road parcel back into discussion with the council.
Rebecca Murchie, who lives along Thomas Road, has been vocal at previous City Council meetings about wanting the land near her property to be zoned MR, instead of City NR-3. Gateway Construction — a local development company — had planned an apartment complex for the parcel, promising 195 units if the city zoned the land City NR-3.
Murchie said the changes to protest petitions would disenfranchise people interested in impacting development in their community.
“One explanation (for the ordinance) could be that it is an attempt to further restrict resident input into what development occurs in their neighborhood,” she told the council Monday night. “... Changing the protest petition, at this time, is not really necessary and feels like a misuse of council power.”
Ward 3 Councilor Michelle Aldrich assured constituents that the ordinance wouldn’t have restricted how people can file and advocate for protest petitions.
“That does not prevent anyone from adding something to that petition,” she said. “There can be additional fliers. There can be additional information shared. There can be opinions shared. All of those things that people can normally do when gathering signatures. I think it would make it easier for the clerk’s office, and for people who are signing the petition, to have a consistent form.”
Aldrich said she was against the ordinance, however, because of the amendment to raise the percentage from 20% to 50%.
City Attorney Stefanie Boster said that part of the ordinance could’ve technically been a violation of state statutes, by making petitions more open to the public and, thus, less restrictive than state law.
Ward 2 Councilman Mark Rinne clarified that, even if the city did raise the percentage for a protest petition, the Thomas and Ridge protesters would have still gotten the outcome they wanted.
“The previous protest petition along Ridge and Thomas, this wouldn’t have affected them,” he said. “They had over 90%, so it wouldn’t have been relevant to their petition.”
After hearing from city officials, the council voted down the amendment to raise the percentage. The main motion to standardize protest petitions did pass, with Aldrich and Ward 1 Councilman Pete Laybourn voting no.
Seth Lloyd, senior planner for the city, previously said that MR zoning could still allow for multiple different kinds of property, including apartments, in some circumstances.
“The MR zone is the existing district to the west, nearby to the south and to the southeast,” Lloyd said in February. “The MR zone is also an appropriate zone in the future land use of urban residential.”
Some councilors had previously said the apartments could improve the area and help attract young professionals to Cheyenne. At a City Council meeting in February, Ward 2 Councilman Tom Segrave said the property was unsafe and that development could improve the conditions there.
“Looking at that piece of property now, I don’t consider that safe,” he said in February. “Look at that building out there — my goodness. I think this project would make it much safer.”
At the time, residents said they were concerned about traffic issues, excess drainage and how apartments would affect their neighborhood.
“You are being asked to make a decision, truly, without all the information,” one resident of Thomas Road said at the time.
Jason Stephan, a developer at Gateway Construction, previously told the council the apartments would have cost around $1,700 per month to rent.
He said in February that, if zoned MR or something less than NR-3, the city would be “cutting my legs out from underneath me.”
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.