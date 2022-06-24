GREEN RIVER – The Green River City Council moved to approve the air service agreement with Sweetwater County and the City of Rock Springs.
According to Devon Brubaker, Southwest Wyoming Regional airport director, there is a significant shortage of commercial pilots and mechanics in the industry that’s creating a tremendous amount of stress on smaller community air services.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, 191 or 63% of commercial service airports in the country have lost at least 25% of their air service,” said Brubaker. “Of that number, at least 50 of them have lost at least 50% of their air service and it is directly attributed to the lack of pilots in the industry.”
He added, “The pilot shortage has been a long time coming that was exasperated by the pandemic. US Airlines, this year, hopes to hire 13,000 pilots. The problem is domestically, we only produce between 5,000 and 7,000 pilots a year.”
“As things have rapidly evolved over the last couple years with the pandemic and the airline situation, it has obviously impacted the economics of air service and rural America.”
He explained that over the last several months, SkyWest airlines has announced termination of service to 31 cities.
“There’s not another airline that’s going to come in and provide regional jet service to our community. SkyWest airlines is it — that obviously impacts your leverage and negotiation even though we have four communities that negotiate together to get the best deal, this creates some challenges in lengthy negotiations.”
Brubaker showed that there is an overall airport economic impact of $36.9 million in our community. Out of 36.9 million, 22.3 of it is the direct economic impact from air service in our community.
“It boils down to every dollar invested by the state and the local communities and air service,” he pointed out. “It’s a $13.15 return on the investment and that is without the multiplier effect.”
Sweetwater County approved a contract with the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) including an amendment to their contract with WYDOT to do the next three years of air service.
The council was given copies of the cooperative agreement amendment. The contract is covered by local communities. The split is the following:
45% — Sweetwater County
33% — Rock Springs
22% — Green River
“Honestly, this is the best thing we can do if we want to have air service in our community.”
Brubaker said that they are making investments in the airport. The renovations in the terminal were nearly a $21 million project and have been largely grant-funded. Local costs so far are $1.3 million.
“We also continue to invest in our airfield infrastructure and other aspects of the airport to make sure that we’re well-positioned to drive this cost as low as possible.”
He mentioned to the council that the number in the agreement will not exceed that amount.
“In April and May, we were actually profitable so there will be a credit of $58,000 applied to the next invoice that’s due from SkyWest Airlines so there’s credit available,” he revealed. “June is looking to be profitable as well. Obviously, that’s with just one flight right now but there are efforts underway to get us back to the two daily flights and hopefully, a third daily flight.”
Reed Clevenger, city administrator, said, “I think the air service is something this area needs. We need to make sure those flights are full all the time.”
Councilman Gary Killpack agreed.
“It’s a fairer arrangement than it was in the past,” said Killpack.
Mayor Pete Rust noted that in February “we were going to lose the air service but the state stepped in and understands this need for this rural community.”