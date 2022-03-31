Laramie City Council has amended its new ward boundary map, which is revisited to account for changes in population over the past 10 years.
The amendment, titled Map 1G, is altered slightly from the previous map to account for concerns from county staff and residents.
The previous iteration of the map raised alarm within the Albany County Clerk’s Office, which said that population changes in a precinct that covers the University of Wyoming dorms could create “grave” problems for voter privacy.
Mike Massie, chairman of a committee that worked on Laramie ward boundaries in the past, also raised an issue with the fact that the map splits West Laramie and the west side into two separate wards.
The most recently approved map is altered to avoid the voter confidentiality problem, but keeps West Laramie split. City Council unanimously approved the map after two other proposed amendments failed.
Council member Andrea Summerville brought the final amendment. It was supported by council member Bryan Shuster, who said that the desire to keep West Laramie whole had the potential to divide the city and further an “us against them” mentality.
Some members of the public said they would prefer to see neighborhoods split into different wards as much as possible as they felt this would increase representation, while others said the opposite.
“Splitting neighborhoods isn’t actually a bad idea,” said West Laramie resident Brandon Newman. “If I had more representation of people going to council meetings, maybe we could get a little more done.”
Council member Erin O’Doherty explained that her proposed amendment, which kept West Laramie whole but was later voted down, would give the area the most representation because it created the greatest percentage of voting West Laramie residents in one ward compared to the other maps.
“Every community has its own distinct flavor,” said Klaus Halbsgut during the meeting's public comment period. “I disagree with council member Shuster that this map will divide us and that it will be ‘us against them.’ I don’t think we have to fear each other; I think we need to work with each other.”
Council member Brian Harrington said he has “serious reservations” about the map because of the impact it could have on splitting West Laramie.
Some council members also favored Map 1G over other proposals because they felt it better accounts for population growth. Others raised concerns that the map would be difficult to explain to constituents wanting to know what ward they live in.
“All of the maps that we’ve looked at have merits and also have problems,” Mayor Paul Weaver said. “I think that’s going to be the case with any map we take a vote on. I think a lot of that has to do with this being the first go-round of redistricting the ward boundaries in this system.”
The council postponed a final vote on the map until next Tuesday to give the city attorney time to put the map into words for approval.