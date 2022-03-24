CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council on Tuesday night heard proposals from six of the 11 applicants vying for a single new retail liquor license.
From golf simulators and entertainment, to creative bar and bistro mixes, entrepreneurs put their best foot forward. Only one can be chosen because the number of available liquor licenses and permits is based on Wyoming statute and population. Since the 2020 census reported the population of Cheyenne grew, one more retail liquor license was approved for local government officials to administer.
This leads to a competitive local market, some say. While some businesses may operate under the bar and grill license, other business owners will likely be unable to move forward with their ventures without the retail license. Applicants, City Council members and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have all advocated for updated liquor laws in order to approve more business proposals in the future.
“I love the entrepreneurial spirit that we saw. There were very innovative projects,” Collins said after the presentations. “And it just reaffirms my frustration with our antiquated liquor system, because these are all really good projects. We should be able to say yes to all of them, and right now we can’t do that.”
Local entrepreneurs were among the majority presenting.
The next five applicants will present on March 29. A decision will come at the end of April. Any residents hoping to add their input may attend meetings April 11, 20 and 25.
Ace’s Range
This is for golf and shooting range simulators, which would be located on the corner of 15th Street and Pioneer Avenue. The simulators would feature 120 golf courses, and offer a driving range experience, as well as a target game similar to Topgolf.
The reason the retail liquor license is necessary for General Manager JB Kunz to start his business is because it does not qualify as a golf course, or as a club. He doesn’t want to include a full kitchen to prepare food, which would be necessary for a bar and grill license. Instead, he said he wants to pick up food from restaurants around downtown and have it ready for customers in their simulator bay.
“It’s going to be a cool concept,” Kunz said. “You’d get a prime rib from The Albany, sushi and a coffee all in one, and just waiting for you.”
The mastermind for the entertainment venture also plans on being highly involved in the community. He is a Cheyenne native and said he wants to invite high school teams, coaches and golfing experts out to use the facility in the off-seasons.
If the license is approved by the City Council, he plans on having Ace’s Range open by October.
“We are shovel ready and committed to doing this project,” he said. “I’m passionate about this game, and I’m really excited to share this passion.”
Big D Oil
Clyde Mead runs 18 Big D Oil stores on the Front Range – nine in Cheyenne – and hopes to add one more. The convenience stores feature fuel and car services, restaurants, retail and grocery selections, and alcohol.
Mead cited the company’s financial stability, experience in the area, competitive pricing and variety of services. Last year, it had $95.7 million in sales and 60 local employees. The biggest station, located on South Greeley Highway, serves 1,000 customers a day.
He said they are dependable for residents because they are open every day – even when the area received some 30 inches of snow last March.
“People were so glad we were there, and we were open because they couldn’t go anywhere else,” he said. “They couldn’t even drive their car.”
Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub
Developers of Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub came from across the Nebraska border to share their proposal. Although the company’s first casual dining experience was established in Kearney last year, they are quickly expanding and have seen double-digit percentage increases in profit since December.
CEO Bill Winberg said he wants to build on the momentum and has a second location planned for Cheyenne Regional Airport, as well as a delivery hub on South Greeley Highway. The pizza pub applied for the retail liquor license for the airport location, which would feature a full-service bar. He desires the license to have the ability to cater certain events.
“We pride ourselves in being a part of a community and doing everything we can to help the community,” he said. “We just finished a big fundraiser for the Girl Scouts because it was Girl Scout cookie season. We’ve got several nonprofit organizations that we’re helping doing events for and raising money, and we’re doing a lot of catering.”
He said the investment in the community was further proved by the fact that of the 100 shareholders in the business, 60% were Cheyenne residents.
“Using their connections and their reach within the community should provide a tremendous amount of opportunities for us to do catering events and show off what we do,” he continued.
Even without the retail license to cater, Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub is set to serve residents in May.
The Railspur
This is an effort to transform the West Edge Collective into a destination.
Managing Director Chad Willett plans to remodel the marketing office into a morning coffee spot turned bar at night, if approved for the license. The location on the corner of Lincolnway and Bent Avenue would also showcase a boutique with small package liquor offerings.
“We really see that as being an economic development powerhouse, with high-paying jobs coming in across the street,” he said. “We see the ability for this to really grow and sustain quickly. It would have the coffee bistro, handcrafted cuisine from food trucks and a very unique bar environment. There’s not another one like it in Cheyenne.”
Renovating the space would go in two phases, first with the internal development. Willett would want to utilize the license as soon as possible, he said, which means having the coffee bistro and bar ready by Dec. 31. Next would be a patio, outdoor seating area and event space to host live music and DJs.
Willett said he expects $400,000 in alcohol sales during the first year. Once the outdoor space is fully in place, he believes it will grow to $700,000 a year.
“This will be a destination for locals, it will be a really good attraction for tourists, it goes along with voter priorities, and there will be increased property values,” he said.
Ike’s Bar & Grill
Former Capitol Cuisine owner Brian Eicholtz is hoping to expand his new venture in south Cheyenne. He wants the license to add business hours, cater, and sell wine and beer as customers prepare to head home.
“After three years of supporting and loving downtown, I was graced with the opportunity to renovate and create my true passion,” he said. “Ike’s Bar & Grill was born.”
His family-run business opened its doors last fall. In the past five months, it had more than $450,000 in gross sales, 26% from alcohol. Having the ability to sell booze over the counter in a retail setting would boost financial figures. He projected, based on previous catering numbers from his restaurant downtown, that sales would increase from 8% to 12%.
Because the American eatery is already up and running, the changes could be made immediately.
He said providing a space for restaurant-goers to relax, eat a good meal and enjoy time with their families has been an accomplishment in itself.
“I believe we have made the neighborhood a better place,” he said.
Old Cheyenne Elevator
Owners of the Old Cheyenne Elevator, located along the Reed Avenue Corridor project, dream of developing a downtown campus around the historic elevator. There would be local food trucks, boutiques, wineries and an outdoor gazebo.
“The OCE is prepared to develop the grain elevator building into a unique gathering and entertainment destination,” developer Jenn Seitz said. “The vision for the OCE is simple. There will be a phenomenal gathering space that will be a business incubator to inspire a thriving restaurant scene and promote local businesses.”
Seitz is a part of the Ful-O-Pep LLC, which invests in real estate downtown. It developed the space for Blossom Yoga Studio and Hammock Fine Arts. She and her team showcased the expansive project that would develop over the next two years, with the first step being a retail liquor boutique inside the elevator. She said she expects the package revenue for craft brews and distilled spirits to start at $308,000 annually.