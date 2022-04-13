CHEYENNE – A resolution stating support for community forums and initiatives encouraging kindness, civility, cooperation and respectful dialogue was unanimously passed Monday night by the Cheyenne City Council.
It was sponsored by council member Michelle Aldrich following the approval of a bias-crimes ordinance last month, which punishes malicious harassment based on factors such as race, sexual orientation and more. Aldrich was the only council member to vote no on the ordinance, not because she disagreed with the intent, but because she said it did not address the root of the issue.
“I think you can hold people accountable, (but) I’m not sure that local laws are the way to do it,” she said. “I think it has to really become part of our culture and our community.”
She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle she brought forward the additional resolution because she didn’t want government officials to think they had done their job by only passing the ordinance and walking away from the conversation. She hopes to address community bias, discrimination and inclusivity through building relationships and strong communication.
“I wanted to make sure that we continue to support the conversation, activities and the things that are going on in the community to further the discussion about not only why these things are happening in our community, but why they’ve happened historically in our community,” the Ward 3 representative said. “And how we can take action in order to change that.”
Aldrich was not alone in her desire to make a statement on the issue, and “recognize that modeling civility and kindness are important for everyone, especially young people in our community.” Members of the public came forward at the meeting to share their support for the resolution.
“I’m sure that you would have to agree that this resolution has been beautifully crafted to clearly speak to the challenge of inclusivity and equality, which council has set to constituency back in February with the introduction of the harassment ordinance,” resident Sandra Payne said. “Your people have heard your admonishments, and now we plead with you, our leadership, to hang tough with us, and guide us through the next phase of this process.”
She asked council members to vote yes to the resolution because it was a next step in growing as a community, which other residents said was necessary through dialogue.
“By passing this resolution, you’d be telling us, the public, that you are interested and you personally support citizens coming together in cooperative initiatives like the recent unity forum,” resident Bob Wilson said, “and other efforts and initiatives that would reduce divisiveness, and help everyone feel safe and valued.”