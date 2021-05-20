During its regular session Tuesday, Laramie City Council voted on two resolutions that appointed both Laramie community residents and City Council members to the much-debated ad hoc working group for police and community.
On June 30, 2020, in response to local and national discourse on policing and accountability, City Council adopted Resolution 2020-38, which set forth objectives for policing services and community relations. Following the adoption of this resolution, at the request of City Council, City Manager Janine Jordan presented her recommendation for forming an ad hoc working group to explore “Laramie-centric” solutions for police oversight and relations.
In a special session on April 7, the City Council voted to adopt Resolution 2021-18, which established an ad hoc working group for police and community. During that meeting, Jordan presented a fact sheet regarding the nature of the ad hoc working group in an attempt to clarify some of the confusion around its purpose. The fact sheet noted that the ad hoc committee would not perform any oversight of the police department.
The working group also will not make any policy decisions for the police department. Rather, the group will provide recommendations and professional advice to city leadership, thus increasing public participation in local government and services. It will review municipal policing practices, review legal framework for policing and review service statistics.
“Our goal is, of course, to build a very knowledgeable panel of folks who can provide recommendations to community leadership,” Jordan said.
Ad hoc groups are temporary, and complete their assigned work within a predetermined amount of time. Over the course of 12 months, this group will provide advice to city leadership about:
- Community values, needs and priorities for policing services
- Potential solutions and methods for meeting the values, needs and priorities of the community for policing services
- How best to build understanding, effective communication and trust between Laramie’s police department and the community
- Transparency and accountability
From April 12 to May 7, the city accepted applications from community members wishing to participate in the working group.
A nominating committee reviewed a total of 26 applications from community members. They accepted nine applications that included six citizens with no special qualifications, two citizens engaged in the provision of social services and one Laramie law enforcement professional. This nominating committee consisted of key community leaders, including the Albany County School District superintendent, University of Wyoming chief diversity officer, UW Criminal Justice Program director, Laramie Police Department chaplain and Laramie Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce.
The six Laramie residents chosen include Josh Brummond, Joseph Horther, Charles Ksir, Lisa Rich, Tracey Rosenlund, Jeffrey Van Fleet, with Briana Smith as an alternate. The two Laramie residents chosen who are engaged in the provision of social services include Robin Haas and Emmalee Moore. The law enforcement professional chosen is Mitchell Cushman.
During the meeting, the City Council also voted favorably to appoint two City Council members to the group: Andi Summerville (Ward 1) and Sharon Cumbie (Ward 2).
“Councilmember Cumbie has extensive background in the mental health field, and Councilmember Summerville was a federal investigator. So, I think they are our two best council members to serve on the committee,” said City Councilmember Erin O’Doherty (Ward 3).
Mayor Paul Weaver will also participate in the ad hoc group. In addition to the City Council members and the mayor, additional current police oversight representation on the working group will include:
- One police sworn management member (Chief of Police/Assistant Chief)
- One police civilian, non-sworn-management member (manager/assistant manager/human resources director)
- One police legal-management member (attorney/assistant attorney)
The working group will also include seven institutional representatives:
- One Albany County School District 1 member, appointed by the school board
- One UW Criminal Justice program faculty member, appointed by the department head
- One Council for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion member, appointed by CDEI
- One Associated Students of UW member, appointed by ASUW
- One Albany County crime victim witness representative, appointed by ACCVW director
- One Albany County community mental health board member who is a licensed mental health provider, appointed by ACCMHB
- One legal defense member
There is also one additional slot for a Laramie municipal sworn officer (non-command).
A HOTLY DEBATED TOPIC
Over the several months of discussion regarding the creation of the ad hoc working group, there was significant debate among city leadership and the public as to the nature and purpose of a working group for police and community.
Some community members expressed skepticism and dismay over the creation of a working group, arguing that it was unnecessary and would push a certain political agenda. Other community members expressed relief and gratitude over its formation. Still other community members lobbied to exclude all law enforcement from the group, arguing that the presence of law enforcement would squash open critique from other committee members.
Ultimately, the Laramie City Council voted to continue with the formation of the group, and include law enforcement professionals on it.
In total, the ad hoc working group will consist of 23 members for a term of one year. It will wrap up its work no later than April 18, 2022, after which time it will present its insights and recommendations to city leadership.